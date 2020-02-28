The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP).
The program is administered by the American Alliance of Museums. Through guided self-study and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in MAP will empower museum to better serve the communities of the Lower Verde River Valley by facilitating achievement of the highest professional standards in the museum field.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.
According to the museum’s Executive Director Cherie Koss, the River of Time Museum has chosen to do a MAP Operational assessment in order to better align activities, mission and resources in an effort to improve operations and ensure that practices are benchmarked to museum best practices and standards.
Through this process, the museum’s operational strengths, weaknesses and opportunities will be analyzed to support creating short and long range strategic plans.
Koss said she also anticipates that through the assessment process the museum will gain enhanced credibility with potential funders and donors and that communications between staff, board and other constituents will be improved.
“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence on the part of the River of Time Museum,” said Laura Lott, president of AAM. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”
Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served more than 5,000 museums. MAP is supported through a cooperative agreement between AAM and IMLS. The AAM website has information about museums across the country who have previously participated in MAP.
AAM is the only organization representing the nation’s entire museum community and has been dedicated to promoting excellence within the museum field for more than 100 years. The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. To learn more about the Institute, visit imls.gov.
Located in the heart of Fountain Hills, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 480-837-2612, or visit rotmuseum.org.