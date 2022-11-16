The next speaker event sponsored by the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has been postponed.
Resident Keith Larson will present an overview of water of water resources planning in Arizona, water conservation and what the community can do individually to protect this precious resource. The new date is Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m. in the Navajo Room at the Community Center. The talk was rescheduled due to extensive work at the Community Center
The presentation is free for members, and $20 for non-members.Those interested in joining the River of Time may visit www.riveroftime.center. Individual memberships are $25; family memberships are $35.
By joining the River of Time, members will enjoy several offerings including free special events, discounts, invitations to members’ only events and discounts of merchandise in the Riverbanks Gift Shop.
Larson retired in 2015 after a 30-year career in municipal water resources planning and management. His work has included positions with the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the City of Phoenix Water Department, American Water Company in the Sun Cities area, the City of Paso Robles, Calif., as well as private consulting.
Larson holds a B.S. degree in watershed science from Utah State University and an M.S. degree in hydrology from Oregon State University.Larson and his wife, Kathy, have enjoyed living in Fountain Hills since 2017.