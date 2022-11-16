Speaker Series.jpg

The next speaker event sponsored by the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has been postponed.

Resident Keith Larson will present an overview of water of water resources planning in Arizona, water conservation and what the community can do individually to protect this precious resource. The new date is Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m. in the Navajo Room at the Community Center. The talk was rescheduled due to extensive work at the Community Center