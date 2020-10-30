You can’t tell by looking at the building, but the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has plenty going on.
Executive Director Cherie Koss said renovations are ongoing inside the building, with the Orientation Room nearing completion.
“We have the funding to finish the Orientation Room and are working on some different fundraisers now,” Koss said.
Funding for the Orientation Room and first gallery is through grants from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Arizona Humanities, Fountain Hills Community Foundation and Maricopa County/AZ Community Foundation.
She said big fundraisers are not possible at this time due to COVID-19, but the creative development team has been busy with ideas to raise money.
The museum is offering a one-time special renewal offer through the end of 2020. Donations at the $125 and above level will be given a one-year family membership ($35 value). Additionally, donors will receive a letter stating that the museum has 501(c)3 status, making donations tax deductible as advised by a tax accountant.
Memberships include unlimited access to the River of Time Museum, 10 percent discount in the museum gift shop, free admission to five partner museums (Superstition Mountain, Cave Creek, Rosson House and Zane Grey) and invitations to special museum events and openings such as the upcoming Orientation Room unveiling.
The redesigned Orientation Room features addition of graphics, artifacts and a video depicting the beauty and history of the Lower Verde River Valley and an introduction to the museum.
There is an addition of curated natural history pieces including minerals and rocks of the region, as well as a full-sized mountain lion.
In the museum’s newsletter, it is reported that despite staff hour cuts and the closure of the museum, the postponement of non-revenue generating programs and the cancellation of non-essential services and purchases, the museum is facing a $30,000 deficit by the end of the year.
“We have lots of work to do,” Koss said. “But we are optimistic. We have great support from volunteers and others who love the museum. We will continue doing our work and getting ready to reopen as soon as we can.”
To donate to the museum and to learn more about the programs, visit rotmuseum.org.