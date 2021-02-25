With the successful completion of the American Alliance of Museum’s (AAM) Museum Assessment Program (MAP), the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time museum has taken the first step on the pathway to accreditation.
The museum board, staff and volunteers have demonstrated a commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence in museum best practices.
Through this process, the museum’s operational strengths, weaknesses and opportunities were analyzed by an independent peer reviewer. Lise Dube-Scherr, director of continuing education at Delaware College of Art and Design, was selected as the River of Time peer reviewer because of her extensive experience in mentoring the growth of smaller museums.
In an unprecedented turn of events due the pandemic, the entire peer review process was conducted online via Zoom. This involved countless hours interviewing museum staff, board, volunteers, key constituents and Fountain Hills residents.
In her comprehensive 46-page report, Dube-Scherr stated, “The goal of this report is to support the ROT Museum in its effort to change and grow organizationally, advance the objectives identified by the museum in its MAP Workbook and ensure its relevance to current and future generations.
“By leveraging this MAP organizational assessment in concert with engaging in critical discussions and subsequently undertaking a new strategic plan [this] will usher in a new, operationally sustainable future for the ROT Museum and all who have worked tirelessly for years to advance its mission to the benefit of the community.”
Executive Director Cherie Koss said the valuable assessment would not have been possible without the participation of many community members and the staff, volunteers and Board of Directors. Each participant spent about an hour with Dube-Scherr talking about and making suggestions for improving the museum. In addition to the museum board and numerous volunteers, participants included community leaders from the Town – including Mayor Ginny Dickey – town council members, local residents and business owners and staff from the Town of Fountain Hills, Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, Fountain Hills Library and Fountain Hills Times.
In its continued commitment to support the growth of the River of Time, at its January board meeting, the Board of Directors unanimously approved funding of three projects to support the recommendations made in the assessment report.
The projects include hiring an outside consultant to guide the museum through the strategic planning process with the goal of establishing a long-range strategic plan.
The board also approved renovations of the exhibits up to and including the Roosevelt Dam by Museum Pros, a local museum design firm.
In an effort to improve financial management, the board has approved the use of customer resource management (CRM) software. The installation will allow the museum to better track all aspects of its operations.
Funding for these projects will be withdrawn from museum reserve funds with the understanding that 2021 fundraising efforts will be targeted to replace these funds.
Koss said, “It’s important to note that although the museum continues to remain closed, a lot is happening behind those closed doors.
“Our residents and visitors can look forward to an amazing new experience when they visit, which we’re hoping will be no later than this fall.”
In the meantime, Koss encourages patrons to follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram. She also recommends routine visits to the website, rotmuseum.org, to find out about special upcoming opportunities and a synopsis of the MAP report.