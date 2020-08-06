The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has been re-accredited by the Arizona Historical Society for the 2020-21 year.
The Arizona Historical Society (AHS) Certified Historical Institution (CHI) program is designed to support historical museums and organizations across the state, helping in their efforts to collect, preserve and share Arizona’s rich history. The program is open to brick-and-mortar facilities as well as to historical organizations that fulfill certain requirements related to thew preservation and sharing of Arizona history.
AHS provides support to CHIs with access to industry professionals, networking and educational materials. CHIs are eligible for grants up to $2,000 per year.
The River of Time Museum benefited from the AHS small grants program last year. Funds were received to contract with a collections consultant who created the Collections Management Plan and Collections Manual for the River of Time.
The local museum has demonstrated efforts to follow and apply standards or “best practices” established by the American Association for State and Local History and the American Alliance of Museums.
AHS seeks to support those who recognize the importance of the standards and who demonstrate a desire to adhere to them within the constrains of their individual circumstance.
Although the River of Time remains closed due to the pandemic, people are encouraged to visit the website for a virtual tour and explore exhibit-related activities at rotmuseum.org.
The museum is offering a limited edition “Treasure Trove” box on the website. The desert box is filled with activities, sweets and toys related to this unique desert area.
Museum staff continues to monitor phone messages. Questions are welcome at 480-837-2612, or by emailing Executive Director Cherie Koss at director@rotmuseum.org.