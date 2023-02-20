The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center has announced its 2023 executive board.
Serving as Board President is David Corlett and Annette Mary as vice president. Sharron Grzybowski as secretary and Sandra Pattea as treasurer. Corlett replaced Sharon Brodhun, whose term was up.
In addition to the executive board, Mary Endorf is a new board member. She joins Brent Cruikshank, Bill Myhr, Linda Kuehne and ex-officio member Bernadine Burnett, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation president.
David Corlett
Corlett earned his Ph.D. in history from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. He is currently an assistant teaching professor within the faculty of leadership and integrative studies in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts (CISA) at Arizona State University. He is also an affiliate faculty member at the Office for Veteran and Military Academic Engagement at CISA.
Before joining ASU, Corlett held a professional faculty appointment as an assistant and then interim director of the National Institute of American History and Democracy. He was also an affiliated faculty member with the Harrison Ruffin Tyler Department of History at the College of William & Mary.
Corlett has designed and taught courses in history, project management and organizational leadership. He teaches introductory and culminating experience courses at ASU’s Master of Project Management degree.
Corlett is a professional project manager with more than 20 years of project management experience in applied settings including the U.S. Army, the public history sector, nonprofits and higher education programs and administration.
Annette Mary
Annette Mary spent her career at venture capital firms in Silicon Valley and Southern California. Her educational background is in Civil Engineering and is currently active in her community, working on various philanthropic, business and entertainment projects.
Sharron Grzybowski
SharronGrzybowski has lived in Fountain Hills since 2014 and has owned various businesses throughout her career. She and her husband of 34 years now own the Vendor Venue on the Avenue of the Fountains.
A dedicated community volunteer, Grzybowski received Volunteer of the Year awards from Fountain Hills Community Services (2019) and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce(2020). In 2020, Grzybowski was also nominated for Volunteer of the Year by Arizona Parks and Recreation Association.
before her term on the Fountain Hills Town Council, Grzybowski served on the Community Services Advisory Commission. She has volunteered in a variety of capacities for the Town and serves on the boards of Fountain Hills Leadership Academy, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Biophilic Fountain Hills and the Biz Hub at Fountain Hills.
Sandra Pattea
Sandra Pattea is a member of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (FMYN) and a descendant of the Hopi Tribe.
In 2016, Sandra retired as a Rear Admiral in the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) after 33 years as a registered nurse and healthcare administrator in the Indian Health Service.
Sandra received her undergraduate degrees in nursing from Scottsdale Community College and ASU and a Master of Science degree in Nursing Administration from ASU.
Although retired, Sandra remains active in community service as a member of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation’s Health Board, Education Board and Water Committee.
Sandra is the current president of the Dr. Clinton M. Pattea and Rosiebelle Pattea Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization established in honor of her late father and past president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Dr. Clinton M. Pattea. Sandra is the board chairperson of the Cook Native American Ministries Foundation.