The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center’s mission is to engage, entertain, educate and inspire people about the Lower Verde River Valley, the river that runs through it and the life water brings to the desert.
When touring the River of Time visitors will see displays showing the evolution of this region, from pre-human to ancient peoples to today’s population, illustrated by scenes from each era, artifacts, collections and more. Additionally, the center has information about water conservation and ways people today can be part of that conservation.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than one third of small museums closed. However, the River of Time Museum did not permanently close. In fact, the good news is the River of Time took advantage of the nearly 18 month closure to accomplish a host of projects that typically would have been spread over multiple years. These included a completely remodeled facility that now includes an enlarged retail area, an art gallery and expanded interpretation with interactive elements in the exhibits.
The River of Time also was chosen to participate in the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) Museum Assessment program (MAP) for operations. Attaining this designation shows that the organization participated in an intensive analysis to ensure that all operational activities meet the rigorous standards of museum best practices. The River of Time was recognized by AAM staff for the extensive work accomplished by a small staff and dedicated group of volunteers.
Cherie Koss, executive director of the River of Time, said programs were in the process of being expanded when the pandemic hit. The center closed in March 2020, and Koss launched a nearly-$100,000 remodel that brought the new interactive displays, documenting the history of the Lower Verde River Valley.
The River of Time staff and board of directors worked with community organizations, constituents and residents in the design and development of a three-year strategic plan.
“We have a world-class museum now,” Koss said. “We have a fully committed staff and great volunteers. Our next challenge is to create a financially sustainable organization.”
Board President David Corlett said he is pleased with the direction the museum is going.
“We have a great plan in place to move forward,” he said. “We have a committed staff and volunteers. And the remodeled space is definitely a destination for visitors and residents alike. We are asking the community to help us continue to move to the next level.”
The River of Time has visitors from all corners of the world and every state in the United States, as well as people from the Valley. The center provides an introduction to not only this community, but to the area. When people visit from other places, Fountain Hills as a community benefits. Often visitors stop and have lunch and check out the town. The River of Time also serves as a satellite facility for the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce working to promote local businesses and encourage visitors to spend more time in Fountain Hills.
“They find a lot of things to love about Fountain Hills,” said Board Member and Volunteer Coordinator Mary Endorf. “And people who come to the museum express over and over again what a great experience their visit was. We know we are doing things right.”
One way for residents and visitors to give back to the community’s museum is through volunteering time, talents and gifts. Leadership says the museum is not only a destination, but an important resource sustaining the beauty, history and culture of the Lower Verde River Valley.
The River of Time has an ongoing fundraising campaign called “Make a Splash.” Its intent is to continue educating visitors on the importance of water conservation, developing new interactive exhibits and creating engaging programs to bring the museum’s mission to life.
“We want to widen our reach through development of traveling school displays, build partnerships with other organizations and have a louder voice for water conservation,” Koss said. “The ‘Make a Splash’ project is designed to help us reach all those goals. We are asking for greater participation from the whole community.”
People are invited to tour the River of Time, meet the staff, learn about volunteer positions and have an opportunity to donate to the Make a Splash campaign. Sustaining donations at any amount help insure the long-term sustainability of the River of Time. Should individuals wish to donate online, visit riveroftime.center. For those looking to support at higher levels, email Koss at director@riveroftime.center to discuss stock, property or other legacy gifts.
The River of Time is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. The center is open with new hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Beginning June 1, summer hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 480-837-2612 for more information.