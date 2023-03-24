The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center’s mission is to engage, entertain, educate and inspire people about the Lower Verde River Valley, the river that runs through it and the life water brings to the desert.

When touring the River of Time visitors will see displays showing the evolution of this region, from pre-human to ancient peoples to today’s population, illustrated by scenes from each era, artifacts, collections and more. Additionally, the center has information about water conservation and ways people today can be part of that conservation.