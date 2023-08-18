Barbara Baker and John Cole are co-chairing the Rio Verde Vision 2023 planning effort for the Rio Verde Community Association (RVCA). They recently prepared a statement updating the efforts of the Governance Working Group and presented it in the community newsletter, The Roadrunner.
“Rio Verde historian, Bob Mason, wrote ‘Enjoy the Rio Verde you have, but create Rio Verde for the next generation.’ This is a great description of what Vision 2035 is all about. Our 50th Anniversary celebrates what the founders created and what we all have played a part in sustaining. But now how do we build on what has been created, examine what will be needed and develop some possible approaches for our future?
“The Governance Work Group is focusing on suggestions about structures and processes that can allow decisions to be made more effectively and communicated well, while attempting to identify what our community might need in the future. They are looking at best practices in other adult communities and have engaged both Doris Findling and Anthony Paino for their input and help. ‘We hope,’ says Margot Stoneberg, Leader of the Governance Work Group, ‘to glean information on committee structures, ways to include all segments of the community and to incorporate both negative and positive feedback from other communities that will help Rio Verde in its decisions going forward. We are also soliciting input from other HOAs and professional experts. We are excited about this opportunity to see what other approaches might benefit Rio Verde.’”