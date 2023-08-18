Barbara Baker and John Cole are co-chairing the Rio Verde Vision 2023 planning effort for the Rio Verde Community Association (RVCA). They recently prepared a statement updating the efforts of the Governance Working Group and presented it in the community newsletter, The Roadrunner.

“Rio Verde historian, Bob Mason, wrote ‘Enjoy the Rio Verde you have, but create Rio Verde for the next generation.’ This is a great description of what Vision 2035 is all about. Our 50th Anniversary celebrates what the founders created and what we all have played a part in sustaining. But now how do we build on what has been created, examine what will be needed and develop some possible approaches for our future?