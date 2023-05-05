The Rio Verde Community Association has released the schedule for its annual maintenance of the community streets.
Rio Verde streets will be seal coated beginning Monday, May 15, continuing through Friday, June 2. On the day the seal coat is applied the street will be closed between 6 a.m. and 6 a.m. the following day. Those living on the street should park on a side street prior to 6 a.m.
There will be no trash/recycling pick up on Wednesday, May 17, for the streets scheduled for seal coating that day. Adjacent streets may also be closed on the same date so residents should be sure the street where they park is open.
The schedule for work is as follows:
Monday, May 15 – Avenida Del Ray (south/west side from Forest Road to past Horseshoe Bend); Condor Court; Diablo Lane (south side); Horseshoe Circle; Sierra Vereda (west side).
Tuesday, May 16 – Lago Lane; Chinle Drive; White Wing Drive (Via Hermosa to Reata Lane/west side entrance).
Wednesday, May 17 – Horseshoe Bend (north/east half); White Wing Drive (Reata Lane west to cart path crossing).
Thursday, May 18 – Corto Lane; Mazatzal Circle; Horseshoe Bend (south/east half); Puma Circle; Sierra Vista; Sierra Vereda (east side); White Wing Drive (Danny Lane West to Via Hermosa).
Thursday, June 1 – Avenida Del Ray (north/east side from Forest Road to past Horseshoe Bend); Del Ray Circle; Diablo Lane (north side); Cordova Land and Place; Desoto Lane.
Restriping of the streets is scheduled for Friday, June 2.