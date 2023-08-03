Sean Hitchcock

Rio Verde Country Club has announced the addition of Sean Hitchcock to its team as the new Member Relations & Communications coordinator. Hitchcock will be responsible for developing and distributing internal and external communications for the 36-hole private club located in Rio Verde, Ariz., just east of Scottsdale and managed by Troon Privé.

“I am honored to be a part of this amazing team,” Hitchcock said. “I am excited to help share stories from the club and keep members informed. I’m committed to making sure every member who walks through the doors of Rio Verde Country Club feels like they are home.”