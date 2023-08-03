Rio Verde Country Club has announced the addition of Sean Hitchcock to its team as the new Member Relations & Communications coordinator. Hitchcock will be responsible for developing and distributing internal and external communications for the 36-hole private club located in Rio Verde, Ariz., just east of Scottsdale and managed by Troon Privé.
“I am honored to be a part of this amazing team,” Hitchcock said. “I am excited to help share stories from the club and keep members informed. I’m committed to making sure every member who walks through the doors of Rio Verde Country Club feels like they are home.”
Prior to starting at Rio Verde Country Club, Hitchcock worked for more than 15 years in television production. He started his career in 2007 as a news producer with WNEM in Saginaw, Mich., before moving to Phoenix, Ariz., where he served as a news and sports producer for KPHO/KTVK Arizona’s Family. He has been recognized with an Emmy nomination and by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Hitchcock graduated in 2007 from the Specs Howard School for Broadcast Arts in Southfield, Mich., with a certificate in Television & Radio Production.
“It’s fantastic to have Sean join our team,” said Rio Verde Country Club General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Paino.