The deadline is approaching for Rio Verde to recertify its status as a 55+ age restricted community. Residents are being asked to complete the survey questionnaire and return it by Monday, July 31.
Housing for Older Persons Exemption under the Federal Fair Housing Act allows communities to restrict the ages of residents living in a community if they meet certain criteria. The Fair Housing Act specifically exempts three types of housing for older persons from liability for familial status discrimination. Such exempt housing facilities or communities can lawfully refuse to sell or rent dwellings to families with minor children only if they qualify for the exemption.
To qualify for the “housing for older persons” exemption, a community must comply with all the requirements of the exemption. The 55 or older exemption is the most common of the three. To qualify for the “55 or older” housing exemption, a facility or community must satisfy each of the following requirements:
*At least 80% of the units must have at least one occupant who is 55 years of age or older; and
*The community must publish and adhere to policies and procedures that demonstrate the intent to operate as “55 or older” housing; and
*The community must comply with HUD's regulatory requirements for the age verification of residents.
Only one of the property owners needs to complete the verification survey and certify the information provided. Three ways to complete the Survey:
*Complete the Survey online.
*Download and print the form from the Rio Verde website. The document is posted on rioverdearizona.com under Community Menu/Forms & Information.
*Copies of the form are available at the RVCA office in the Rio Verde Community Center. The form is two-sided. The form must be signed and dated.
Drop off the completed form at the association office or mail the form to: Rio Verde Community Association 18816 E. Four Peaks Blvd. Rio Verde, AZ 85263.
Even those who may have completed an Age Survey in the past are required to recertify. The RVCA is encouraging every property owner to comply with these requirements so that Rio Verde can maintain the Community’s 55+ Age Restriction status.
Anyone with questions may contact RVCA Executive Director Doris Findling at doris@rioverdehoa.org or 480-471-2068.