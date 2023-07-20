The deadline is approaching for Rio Verde to recertify its status as a 55+ age restricted community. Residents are being asked to complete the survey questionnaire and return it by Monday, July 31.

Housing for Older Persons Exemption under the Federal Fair Housing Act allows communities to restrict the ages of residents living in a community if they meet certain criteria. The Fair Housing Act specifically exempts three types of housing for older persons from liability for familial status discrimination. Such exempt housing facilities or communities can lawfully refuse to sell or rent dwellings to families with minor children only if they qualify for the exemption.