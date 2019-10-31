First American Title will celebrate its Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at its office, 13212 N. Saguaro Blvd., suite 120. A raffle will be drawn and refreshments served. The staff will answer questions in regard to escrow proceedings during real estate transactions.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- New gallery opens in Fountain Hills
- Republic halts recycling after fire destroys plant
- Jacob Hyde
- Referendum: Residents challenge development
- Charter school hires former SUSD superintendent as middle school teacher
- Republic avoids recycling interruption for FH
- Local woman target of scam investigations
- Some EPCOR bills to shrink
- Oktoberfest coordinator steps down
- Law enforcement report
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9