In October of 2010 the Town Council gathered for a study session to hear a staff presentation related to the Town of Fountain Hills stormwater collection system. Due to the desert environment the drainage system was somewhat underused and easily clogged with debris, creating potential flooding when it did rain.

At that time the Town was spending $360,000 each year addressing state and federal mandates related to stormwater quality and public health and safety concerns. The funds were spent on street sweeping, wash maintenance, public education and permit fees. It was not the first time the council had considered the challenge of meeting these costs.