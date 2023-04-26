The Town Council revisited a proposal for a new logo to be used for Town marketing purposes at its April 18 meeting and, after some heated discussion, approved a design with minor changes from one presented in March.

Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis asked that the item be revisited after saying she heard too much negative comment from the public on the design. She had the support of Council Members Gerry Friedel and Allen Skillicorn for bringing up the discussion again.