Fountain Hills Town Hall is open for election ballot drop off during regular building hours, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The ballot drop box at Town Hall is available during normal business hours in the second-floor lobby. On Election Day, it will be available during normal polling hours, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
On Friday, July 22, the Fountain Hills Community Center opens as a voting center. Its hours of operation will be as follows:
*Friday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Monday–Saturday, July 25 to July 30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Monday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Maricopa County Elections Department has created a new website to provide citizens with information on how to cast their ballot, Elections.Maricopa.Gov.
BeBallotReady.Vote is the best place for voters to find personalized voter information. Once signed in, voters can find their sample ballot, request an early ballot in the mail, find voting locations and more. This is also available in Spanish at TengaBoletaLista.Voto.
The Elections Department sent early ballots out in the mail on July 6 to voters on the Active Early Voting List. They can’t mail independent voters a ballot unless they request and choose one first. Voters can select a Republican, Democratic or a non-partisan ballot if their municipality is holding an election. Visit BeBallotReady.Vote to make a selection.
The last day to request a ballot is July 22, and the post office recommends voters mail back early ballots by July 26. Voters may also return ballots at any county vote center or secure ballot drop boxes.
In-person voting with the vote center model allows voters to choose from any location that’s open from July 6 to Aug. 2. Ten vote centers opened on July 5, and more will open in phases, offering more than 210 vote centers on Election Day. Sites are near light rail lines and bus routes, with a voter less than two miles away from a location on average. Visit Locations.Maricopa.Vote to see live wait times and find a location that’s convenient.