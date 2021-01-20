With the gradual rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, more people are having questions about how to sign up when their category comes up to receive the shots.
The Town of Fountain Hills has released a flyer offering help in finding the answers they are looking for regarding the vaccine.
The two key websites for COVID-19 vaccine information are the Arizona Department of Health Services, azdhs.gov, and Maricopa County at Maricopa.gov/covid19vaccine.
Some people are reporting they do not have access to a computer to search or sign up online. There are important phone numbers to get information, although there may be delays in getting through.
The Arizona Department of Health Services helpline is 602-542-1000, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Arizona COVID-19 hotline is 1-844-542-8201.
The number 2-1-1 provides information on state resources for COVID-19 and other related human services.
Testing
At this time there are no Fountain Hills locations for receiving vaccines, however, testing locally in town is available through Embry Women’s Health, a drive-through location at Fountain Hills High School. Call 480-376-2170 for required pre-registration. Open seven days a week, but with limited hours.
CVS pharmacy also offers testing at 16545 Palisades Blvd. at Westby Drive. Appointment only, pre-register at cvs.com/minuteclinic.
Sonora Quest Lab offers testing at 13620 Saguaro Blvd. at La Montana Drive. Pre-register at sonoraquest.com.