Arizonans suffering from problem gambling have a wide range of resources that can help. That’s the message from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) for Problem Gambling Awareness Month, which began March 1.
The department’s Division of Gaming (DPG), in collaboration with the National Council of Problem Gambling (NCPG), is participating in the 2022 campaign, “Awareness + Action,” to help foster a stronger understanding of problem gambling and the ways to prevent and combat it.
“Arizona Problem Gambling Awareness Month aims to spread the word and highlight the resources available to those who suffer from problem gambling,” said Ted Vogt, Director, ADG. “The good news is that help is available. DPG has resources widely available to Arizonans to help those who may be impacted by problem gambling to take the next step.”
Problem Gambling Awareness Month brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including public health organizations, treatment providers, advocacy groups and gambling operators. By working together, the aim is to let those who may have a gambling problem know that hope and help exist.
“Through the leadership of Director of DPG, Elise Mikkelsen, we lead the way for effective treatment for problem gambling in the state of Arizona,” Vogt added. “I commend Elise and the DPG team for their efforts in supporting those who may be impacted by problem gambling.”
Mikkelsen agreed.
“March, with events like college basketball’s March Madness, can present opportunities to relapse and cause financial harm for those who may struggle with problem gambling,” said Mikkelsen, Director of DPG. “This makes it more important than ever to make Arizonans aware of the subsidized treatment available that can be accessed through DPG’s free, 24/7 confidential helpline.”
DPG urges anyone with a gambling problem to get help by calling 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783), DPG’s confidential helpline, or by texting “NEXTSTEP” to 53342. DPG’s helpline provides confidentiality and connects callers with a master’s level counselor who can get them in touch with available resources, including statewide treatment providers who specialize in problem gambling. The helpline is available 24/7 to everyone facing a problem with gambling – individuals and affected family members, friends or coworkers.
For more information or to access DPG resources, visit problemgambling.az.gov.