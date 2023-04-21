There were a couple dozen people who responded to an invitation from the Town to participate in an Economic Development open house on April 12. Staff sought input from the public on various aspects of economic development.

Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs said the workshop was a follow-up to discussions she has already had with businesses, including a summit earlier this year. They wanted to open the discussion to the public to get a deeper look at community support and perspectives for various aspects of the economic development strategy, Jacobs said.