There were a couple dozen people who responded to an invitation from the Town to participate in an Economic Development open house on April 12. Staff sought input from the public on various aspects of economic development.
Town Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs said the workshop was a follow-up to discussions she has already had with businesses, including a summit earlier this year. They wanted to open the discussion to the public to get a deeper look at community support and perspectives for various aspects of the economic development strategy, Jacobs said.
The workshop/open house had several stations for people to visit and provide input and ask questions of volunteers manning the stations. The first stop was a demographic element to see who was attending the event, if they are full-time residents, retired, working in town or commuting to other locations for work.
They wanted to know where people did most of their shopping or received other services, as well as what they would like to see come into Fountain Hills in the way of businesses or services.
Staff was also looking for ideas to improve downtown to attract people to the community. They were seeking ideas for “placemaking” in various locations including downtown, Fountain Park, the Civic Plaza and Four Peaks Plaza (Target). The placemaking concept would be the use of art or attractions that would draw people and allow them to enjoy the space for an extended period.
They were also asking for input on the public’s attitude toward redevelopment or revitalization of some areas including Parkview Avenue, Saguaro Boulevard and Four Peaks Plaza.
Another question asked whether the Town should implement a design review process for new development. Currently there is no such process, and while the Planning and Zoning Commission or development staff may provide input or suggestions on a design, there is no ordinance structure such as many HOA organizations may have.
Workforce housing was another important topic of discussion. It was noted that service employees make up a significant portion of the workforce in town. This includes hospitality, retail and food service employees and can be expanded to include teachers and public safety employees. The discussion is based on a salary of approximately $30,000 per year, somewhat higher for education and public safety workers, but still below what is affordable for rent or mortgage for a family in the community.
Jacobs said she will review the data collected during the open house along with other input and prepare a report she will present to the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission as well as the council for discussion and possible policy adjustments to implement the best ideas.
“I hope to get a document with a three- to five-year shelf life,” Jacobs said.