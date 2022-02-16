Keystone Homes, headquartered in Scottsdale, is releasing the first phase of its first build-for-rent community, The Havenly Fountain Hills, this month. This new community features 147 single-family detached homes with three different architectural styles, varying color schemes with winding pathways and pocket parks creating a village-like atmosphere. Each home has its own private yard and will truly live like a single-family home, according to Keystone.
The leasing office for this community opened Monday, Feb. 14, with first residents moving into their homes the first week of February. Phase 2 move-ins will begin in March.
Cushman-Wakefield is the property management company for The Havenly Fountain Hills and already has seen great interest from residents in the Fountain Hills area and beyond. Phases 1 and 2 are over 90% pre-leased and subsequent phases will be released based on a completion schedule. Due to the nature of being a newly constructed community, homes are being released for leasing in phases.
The Havenly Fountain Hills will have 47 one-bedroom; 81 two-bedroom, single level; nine three-bedroom, single-level; five two-bedroom homes with a loft and five three-bedroom with loft, two-story homes.
This new community has inspired many who are ready to make a lifestyle change from owning a large home to “right-sizing’ for greater freedom and flexibility, according to an announcement from Keystone Homes.
Although the concept of detached home rental communities is fairly new, already it has seen great acceptance by many who are looking for a different living experience versus traditional apartments,” reads the announcement. “Keystone Homes is taking this concept to the next level and is confident that prospective residents and new residents of The Havenly will readily identify the quality and thoughtful touches throughout the community.
“Fountain Hills was a great choice for Keystone Homes to develop their flagship Havenly Community,with its highly desirable location and livability. Residents of The Havenly Fountain Hills will enjoy great vistas, walkability to shopping, dining, the Fountain Hills Community Center, library and parks. And the view of that famous Fountain can be enjoyed from any number of locations throughout the community.”
More information about this community can be found at HavenlyFountainHills.com and information on future locations can be found at HavenlyCommunities.com.