Residential development in Fountain Hills has continued on a moderate pace over the past year.
The largest ongoing project is Adero Canyon by Toll Brothers Homes. The developer is continuing to prepare new building plats for up to an additional 340 semi-custom luxury homes.
To access those parcels the developer completed Eagle Ridge Drive, the main road through the center of the development and continuing to the Adero Canyon Trailhead, the main access point to Preserve hiking.
The trailhead was completed in 2018, but access was limited due to heavy construction activity in the development. The completion of the road was a welcome milestone for those who looked forward to using the trailhead.
As 2020 closes work is being done on lot sites for the construction of new model homes near the trailhead site.
In the downtown area of Fountain Hills, Keystone Homes formally chose a name for its new community of homes for lease. The project is officially Havenly Fountain Hills. The site is bounded by La Montana Drive, Avenue of the Fountains, Westby Drive and Palisades Boulevard. It wraps around the adjacent Bashas’ shopping plaza.
The project is planned for 147 detached rental units on the 16-acre parcel. Builder Keystone Homes describes the plan as a “non-traditional” apartment complex combining single family home living and apartment life. The units are mostly single story and detached.
The plan has 46 one-bedroom (20 duplex units), 81 two-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom units with a loft and nine three-bedroom, two-story units.
Late this summer Keystone reported it is planning to begin leasing of phase one in early summer 2021.
A new apartment complex is also under construction on El Lago Blvd. between Saguaro Blvd. and La Montana Drive. Details on that project have not been made available.