A 93-year-old resident wasn’t expecting anybody to visit her on Saturday.
But a representative from Home Instead Senior Care stopped by with a large box filled with special gifts selected just for her.
Evelyn Littfin called The Times to tell people about the “wonderful presents” given to her by Home Instead.
“It was a lovely, lovely surprise,” Littfin said. “It has everything I can use. All my family lives in different states, so I am alone for the holidays. Home Instead really made this a special holiday.”
The box contained a handmade knit lap afghan, socks, candy and lotions and personal notes from the gifters.
“The blanket is just beautiful,” Littfin said. “I like to sit and watch my sports in the afternoon, so the lap afghan is perfect on these chilly days.”
Home Instead holds the holiday program each year, providing seniors with gifts when they might not receive any or who might be home alone.
“I just wanted to let people in Fountain Hills know that there is real kindness in the world,” Littfin said. “Sometimes lately it doesn’t seem like it, but this was so lovely. I really appreciate it.”