Take a scroll through Rescue Pals’ Facebook page and one will inevitably find forlorn faces of pooches found roaming a local parking lot or wandering alone down a busy road, many without a collar or a microchip.

“Recently they found a blue Pitbull dumped in front of Petco and it was just roaming around the parking lot,” Mary Molnar said, a concerned citizen of Fountain Hills who, with her husband Dennis, are proud owners of three dogs, all of which are from Rescue Pals.