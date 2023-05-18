Town Hall

Many Fountain Hills residents have found themselves in the position of wanting to make an improvement to their property – a pool, fence, wall, etc. – only to find they cannot do so because the project would encroach on a public easement.

A request before the Town Council recently prompted Town Engineer David Janover to provide the council (and the public) with a primer on what easements are and the process a property owner must use to have the easement abandoned to allow personal use of the property.