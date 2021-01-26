The Town of Fountain Hills and Republic Services have worked in partnership to establish a grant program to fund community projects/programs provided by the Town’s nonprofits. Qualified non-profit organizations that are Fountain Hills-based are eligible to apply for a grant.
It is anticipated that $20,000 will be distributed during this round of the grant program, and funding will be awarded based on the “Project Scoring Method.”
The Town and Republic Services are interested in funding projects/programs that support and encourage stewardship of the environment, enhance the natural beauty of the town, provide public enjoyment, support healthy lifestyles, support human services, and/or provide educational opportunities. Organizations or groups with projects/programs that provide one or more of these elements are encouraged to apply for grant funding.
Application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.
Additional information and application guidelines can be found at the Town of Fountain Hills website, fh.az.gov.
Completed application materials should be sent in PDF form via email to James Smith, Economic Development Director, at jsmith@fh.az.gov by the Feb. 11 deadline date.