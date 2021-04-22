Since Republic Services has been the trash hauler for residential services in the Town of Fountain Hills, the town and the company have collaborated to create the Fountain Hills and Republic Services Community Grant Program. The program awards grant funding to non-profit organizations within the Town of Fountain Hills.
The grants are awarded to projects or programs that encourage stewardship of the environment, enhance the natural beauty of the town, provide public enjoyment, support healthy lifestyles, support human services and/or provide educational opportunities.
The grant applications were judged primarily on their overall impact on the community and how they address human and environmental challenges.
During this grant cycle, Republic made $20,000 available for grant awards. The funds were awarded by Republic Services General Manager David Hamblin and Municipal Relations Manager Stephen Herring at the April 6 council session.
The following groups received grant funds:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (McKee Branch in Fountain Hills), $3,000; Fearless Kitty Rescue, $1,000; Fountain Hills Charter School, $3,000; Fountain Hills Coalition, $2,000; Fountain Hills Community Garden, $1,500; Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, $500; Fountain Hills Theater, $3,000; Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis (Community Garden at FHMS), $3,000; and River of Time Museum, $3,000.