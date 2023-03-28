Republic Services has scheduled its annual bulk collection service for Fountain Hills continuing through April 26. There are nine designated zones with collections beginning on Wednesday of each week.
According to Michael Roldan, manager of municipal services for Republic, they are finding an extremely heavy load in Fountain Hills this year. He said the amount of material being put out is more than double that of past years. Therefore, it is taking more than a single day to complete collections.
Roldan said they are getting additional personnel and equipment in place to address the additional pick-up.
“We are asking residents for a little patience as we get things in place to get the job done,” Roldan said.
Republic does ask that people have items out on Wednesday for collection that week.
Bulk collection waste includes items that are typically too large to be disposed of in the regular curbside trash container.
To help dispose of these items Republic Services offers the once-a-year service so residents do not have to transport items to the landfill.
Typical bulk items include couches, lamps, rugs, mattresses and large appliances without Freon.
Zone Five scheduled for March 29, is bounded by Fountain Hills Boulevard, Bainbridge Avenue, Sundown Drive, Sunridge Drive, Palisades Boulevard and El Lago Boulevard.
Zone Six scheduled for collection on Wednesday, April 5, is bounded by Shea, Palisades, Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards.