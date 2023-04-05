Republic Services has scheduled its annual bulk collection service for Fountain Hills continuing through April 26. There are nine designated zones with collections beginning on Wednesday of each week.
According to Michael Roldan, manager of municipal services for Republic, they are finding an extremely heavy load in Fountain Hills this year. He said the amount of material being put out is more than double that of past years. Therefore, it is taking more than a single day to complete collections.
Republic does ask that people have items out on Wednesday for collection that week.
Bulk collection waste includes items that are typically too large to be disposed of in the regular curbside trash container.
To help dispose of these items Republic Services offers the once-a-year service so residents do not have to transport items to the landfill.
Typical bulk items include couches, lamps, rugs, mattresses and large appliances without Freon.
Zone Six scheduled for collection beginning Wednesday, April 5, is bounded by Shea, Palisades, Fountain Hills and El Lago boulevards.
Zone Seven scheduled for collection beginning Wednesday, April 12, is south of Trevino Drive, east of Fountain Hills Boulevard and the southern boundary of the Town.