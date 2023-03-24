Republic Services and the Town of Fountain Hills have announced the award of $10,000 to two local non-profits.
The Republic Services Community Grant Program was established to support Fountain Hills-based nonprofit organizations’ programs and projects.
The Town-administered program will provide funding to the following organizations:
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – Fountain Hills (McKee Branch) - $5,000.
Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition – $5,000.
The recipients were invited to the March 7, 2023, Town Council meeting to be recognized by Republic Services and the Town.
With a number of competitive and impactful applications, the grant committee had the difficult task of scoring, according to a press release, eventually selecting the two awardees from the 18 submitted applications.
For an application to be considered it had to benefit the community in one of six areas: Stewardship of the environment, enhance the natural beauty of the town, provide public enjoyment, support healthy lifestyles, support human services, and/or provide educational opportunities.
The criteria those applications were further judged upon included the overall impact of the project/program with regard to how it enriches the community at large and how it addresses human and environmental challenges and/or opportunities.
The Town and Republic Services expressed their appreciation to all the community non-profit organizations that applied, with the Town adding it looks forward to continuing this program next year with support from Republic Services.