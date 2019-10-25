Republic Services has temporarily suspended its recycling operations after a fire destroyed its Salt River Landfill facility early Friday morning.
Town Manager Grady Miller said he received word from Republic Services on Friday morning about the impact of the fire.
“In light of the emergency situation, Republic Services will be suspending recycling temporarily until the company can find another recycling facility alternative,” Miller said in an email to the Town Council. “This may involve utilizing other facilities managed by municipalities in the East Valley. Unfortunately, the company’s other recycling facility is located north of Deer Valley which is shut down for two months while that facility undergoes a major maintenance overhaul.”
Miller said Stephen Herring, the Government Relations Director of Republic Services, will give a brief presentation to the Town Council at the Nov. 5 council meeting.
“It is our hope that by then, Republic Services will announce its temporary measures that will allow recycling to resume,” Miller said.
In the meantime, Republic Services customers can continue to place their recycling bin out for the second pick-up each week. However the materials will be taken to the landfill instead of a recycling facility.
Miller said the information he received indicated that a lithium ion battery had overheated and caught fire and was spread by 60 mile per hour winds.
The Beeline Highway was closed between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard for several hours overnight due to the fire. According to news reports more than 40 firefighters were battling the blaze.