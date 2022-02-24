Republic Services and the Town of Fountain Hills have announced the award of $10,000 to five local nonprofit organizations. The Town and Republic Services have worked in close partnership for over a decade to provide funding to local nonprofit organizations with community-focused programs.
“We are grateful to Republic Services for their continued support of Fountain Hills and our nonprofit organizations,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “Congratulations to those organizations that were chosen to receive grant funds. We appreciate and look forward to their contributions to our community.
“I also want to thank members of the grant committee for their time and assistance in selecting the awardees.”
This year, many competitive grant applications were received, making it challenging to fund all requests fully. However, a grant committee selected five awardees from the 10 submitted applications. For an application to be considered, it had to benefit the community in one of six areas: stewardship of the environment; enhance the natural beauty of the town; provide public enjoyment; support healthy lifestyles; support human services, and or provide educational opportunities.
The criteria of applications was further scored on the overall impact of the program, concerning how it enriches the community at large and how it addresses human or environmental challenges and how it provides educational opportunities.
“Republic Services is proud to support the Fountain Hills community through our annual grant program,” said Republic Services Municipal Relationship Manager Stephen Herring. “Each year, we are inspired by all of the worthy projects, and this year we were excited to see so many deserving applicants.
“On behalf of the entire Republic Services team, I congratulate the five organizations selected for 2022 grants.”
The town-administered program will provide funding to the following organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (McKee Branch) – $3,500; Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition – $3,500; Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association – $1,000; Fountain Hills Theater – $1,000; The Matthew Community at Church of the Ascension – $1,000.
The Town wishes to thank all of the community non-profit organizations that applied and looks forward to continuing this program next year with support from Republic Services. To learn more about this program, and other grant programs, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/grant-programs.