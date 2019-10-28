After fire destroyed its recycling plant on the Salt River Pima/Maricopa Community Friday, Oct. 25, Republic Services was able to react quickly to forestall any interruption to its recycling collection service for Fountain Hills.
After reporting on Friday that Republic would need to temporarily suspend recycling service while it sought an alternative to a sorting facility, Town Manager Grady Miller said Monday morning that Republic was able to come to an agreement to deliver recycling materials to one the Waste Management sorting plants in the Valley.
Miller added that in fact, Republic had been able to take recyclables collected on Friday to the Waste Management facility.