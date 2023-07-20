Last week U.S. Representatives David Schweikert (AZ-01) and Greg Stanton (AZ-04) applauded the House Natural Resources Committee for passing their bipartisan legislation which enables the exploration of constructing additional pumped storage hydropower facilities in the Salt River reservoir system to keep energy costs low for Arizonans, help stabilize the state’s electric grid during peak demand and boost the supply of affordable and reliable energy.

Pumped storage hydroelectricity allows water to be pumped from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir when energy demand is low. When energy demand is high and power is needed on the grid, the upper reservoir is released downhill back into the lower reservoir and run through hydropower turbines which can generate up to 10-12 hours of reliable energy.