The Times has learned that U.S. Representative Paul Gosar was in attendance at a “Talk up America – Trump Town Hall” in Fountain Hills on Saturday, March 7, after which the congressman announced that he has entered a self-imposed isolation at his home in Arizona for 14 days after he had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) at the CPAC convention in late February.
Gosar spokesman Ben Goldey said Gosar did not learn of his exposure until after the Fountain Hills event.
Gosar posted to his website on Sunday a statement related to reports of his exposure to the disease.
“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times,” Gosar said in the statement.
“I am not currently experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of my staff. However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14-day period following my interaction with this individual. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week and my team will follow the previously approved tele-commute plan.
“As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals. President Trump and Vice President Pence have assembled an incredible team and I have been in contact with the CDC and the House Office of the Attending Physician.”
Goldey told The Times Monday morning Gosar has not been tested for the virus.
“Congressman Gosar is not experiencing any symptoms, nor is any member of our staff,” Goldey reiterated. “The CDC does not recommend getting tested without the appearance of symptoms.
“Our office has been tracking down individuals that may have come into contact with Congressman Gosar or the three individuals on our staff who were also present at CPAC.
“The decision to self-quarantine was out of an abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our staff, visitors to the office and the public.”
This is a breaking story in a fluid situation. The Times will keep readers updated as new information becomes available. Staff is awaiting a response to the situation from Town of Fountain Hills officials.