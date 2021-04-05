Maricopa County households experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 Pandemic may be eligible for Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA). Qualifying households may receive up to 15 months of rental and utility assistance payments for past due, owed or future months. Utility assistance is available for electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash utilities.
To qualify for assistance, the following criteria must be met: household is living at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI); and household demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and household meets one of the following criteria: Since March 13, 2020, a household member has qualified for Unemployment Insurance from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) or the household has experienced financial hardship, reduced income or increased expenses due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Household Size/income 50% AMI:
1/ $27,250
2/ $31,150
3/ $35,050
4/ $38,900
5/ $42,050
6/ $45,150
7/ $48,250
8/ $51,350
Household Size/income 80% AMI:
1/$43,600
2/49,800
3/$56,050
4/$62,250
5/$67,250
6/$72,250
7/$77,200
8/$82,200
The funds are intended for those most in need. According to federal guidelines, applications for assistance will be prioritized using the following criteria: Households living at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), households with a household member that has been unemployed for the past 90 days and households living at or below 80% AMI.
Additional resources for assistance include: Community Legal Services: 1-800-852-9075, clsaz.org; 211 Arizona: 2-1-1, 211arizona.org; AZ Eviction Help, azevictionhelp.org; COVID-19 Legal Hotline: 1-866-611-6022, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, azbar.org/forthe-public/legal-help-education/covid-19-legal-hotline.
Residents interested in applying for Emergency Rental Assistance must submit their application based on the community they live in.
Maricopa County Human Services Department and Local Community Action Program Offices serve Fountain Hills and unincorporated areas. Website: maricopa.gov/renthelp; Client Portal: hsdclientportal.maricopa.gov; Contact Information, maricopa.gov/humanservices.