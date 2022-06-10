Fountain View Village (FVV) is well underway with new renovations throughout its community with key improvements to living spaces and amenities that residents, families and prospects can enjoy
FVV currently offers a variety of independent living floor plan options, giving residents the choice between one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features a fully equipped kitchen with full-sized appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, private balcony or terrace, storage space and a 24-hour emergency response system.
Improvements to the independent living apartments include renovations to the common space areas, lobby/reception, salon, library, theaterand dining venues including the bistro and pub.
Improvements will also be made within the assisted living and memory care areas, including a newly renovated assisted living lounge and activities room, dining room and memory care dining area.
“They are so excited,” FVV Director of Sales and Marketing, Nancy Jameson, said of the current residents.
Jameson has been working at FVV for six months, however, she celebrates 10 years of working with Life Care Services (LCS) which manages senior living communities like FVV.
“They are so stoked, they’re starting to get a little antsy,” Jameson said, adding that she expects the renovations to be completed by this summer barring any setbacks.
So far, eight independent living apartments have been fully renovated with two already occupied and a handful of apartments with deposits already put down.
FVV currently has 223 residences which includes 90 independent living units, 68 assisted living units, 28 memory care units and 37 rehabilitation units within a dedicated five-star rated skilled nursing health center.
Despite having to endure some construction, Jameson shares in the excitement of the residents as they witness their community take on a new shape.
“It’s their home, so we are all anxiously awaiting the changes,” she said.
There is no buy-in at FVV as the apartments rent by the month and provide a variety of programs on and off campus including educational events, lunch, theater and museum outings and more. An on-site chef and culinary team prepare varied menus every day of the week.
Included with any apartment are freshly prepared meals, housekeeping, laundry, transportation and all utilities including cable and internet, emergency response system building and ground maintenance and trained staff available 24 hours a day.
FVV is a Continuum of Care Retirement Community (CCRC) which provides independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and long-term nursing care for residents. They are operated by LCS, which is the largest CCRC manager in the nation.
For more information on LCS, visit lcsnet.com. For more information on FVV, its renovations or to book a tour, visit fountainviewvillageaz.com.