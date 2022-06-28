The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Fountain Hills is reporting a complaint stating someone stole or defaced 20 political signs around Fountain Hills for their group or candidate.
MCSO wants to remind people that political signs are protected speech, and it is a crime to remove or damage them. Signs are permitted on private property with owner’s consent. Anyone who believes a sign constitutes a hazard should not remove it themselves but report the situation to MCSO or Town of Fountain Hills Code Enforcement.
Town Development Services Director John Wesley said code enforcement officers have been removing signs from the public right-of-way where they are in violation of the sign regulations. Those signs are returned to the owner. They are not removing signs on private property.