Sports fans everywhere were stunned a few weeks ago when they saw on national television a player for the Buffalo Bills NFL team drop to the ground with cardiac arrest after making a tackle on an opposing player.
It was quick decisive action by medical staff for the Bills and the host team Cincinnati Bengals and the equipment they had available that likely contributed to saving the life of Damar Hamlin.
The news brought to the forefront the public access defibrillator equipment that can be used by anyone to shock someone’s heart back into rhythm. These devices are designed to be used by anyone with no training required. Although they are somewhat ubiquitous, particularly in public buildings, they can seem invisible and may not be easily noticed in passing by but, if needed, they can be a lifesaver.
Sudden cardiac arrest is the greatest cause of natural death annually in the United States with about 325,000 adult deaths a year.
The Town of Fountain Hills owns 25 automated external defibrillators (AED) that are distributed within Town buildings including Town Hall and the Community Center. These are part of a public access defibrillator or PAD program that makes the equipment available to anyone when a need arises. The equipment is easy to use and instructs the user with voice commands. They will not shock a patient unless it is needed. The Fountain Hills Fire Department supports the program by providing necessary checks and maintenance. Replacement units, batteries and pads are supplied by the Town for its units as part of the fire department budget.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles are equipped with AEDs.
Other public buildings have AEDs available such as churches, the Fountain Hills Theater (where a save was recorded during a theater event some years ago) and some golf courses and fitness centers have them accessible. There are also vulnerable patients who may keep them in their home.
The case of Hamlin has caused many to wonder about high school athletics and the potential for a similar incident on a local sports field. While it was reported this was an extremely rare and unusual situation, high school athletic trainers are prepared to act.
Fountain Hills High School Athletic Trainer Braelynn Hoffman reports she always carries the AED to outside practices and games including football, soccer, baseball, softball, track and field and beach volleyball. There is an AED on the wall just outside the gymnasium where basketball and volleyball are played.
Hoffman said the fire department provided the trainers with an additional AED to make them more readily available for events and practices.
Fortunately, there has been no need for drastic measures of using an AED for high school athletics in Fountain Hills, but there are plenty of other circumstances Hoffman has seen as athletic trainer, some of those fairly serious. The situation is complicated by the fact that school personnel need parental permission to place a student under the age of 18 in an ambulance.
There is some assumed risk to participating in sports, according to Hoffman. If a player is non-responsive and parents can’t be reached, training staff needs to make the determination as to the best course of action.
Hoffman explained the school’s emergency action plan for medical incidents on the athletic field.
“We have a generic emergency action plan… ‘this is what you do if I’m not here.’ I send that to away teams, I tell them we have a doc on the sidelines, we have a PA, we have PTs and then we have me [trainer].
“This is how the ambulance will get there, this is the hospital that they’re going to take them to, and if anything changes, we’ll let you know.”
AEDs and the PAD program have been available in Fountain Hills for around 20 years. There is no clear information on how many lives have been saved by this equipment. Fire Chief Dave Ott could confirm only two save incidents, although it is possible the fire department was not involved in all uses.
Currently the CPR classes sponsored by the Town and instructed by the fire department, include hands on instruction in the use of the AED. These classes are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month (some exceptions) and interested residents may register through the Town website, fountainhillaz.gov.