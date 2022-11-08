L. Alan Cruikshank was born in Oklahoma July 18, 1947, to Leslie and Joyce Cruikshank. He passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. Between those dates he lived nearly all his life in the Phoenix area. He graduated from West High School in Phoenix in 1965, where he was an athlete winning numerous ribbons for participation in relay events.

Alan graduated from Arizona State University and his first professional venture was starting a state-wide sports magazine, Arizona Sports Digest. He was hired on as a copy writer for an advertising agency where McCulloch Properties was a client. McCulloch was just beginning a new residential development venture in the Phoenix area, Fountain Hills, and Alan was assigned to that job.