Generally 2019 was a routine year at Fountain Hills Town Hall with some exceptions including a controversy over the proposed Daybreak apartment community (see separate story).
This was a year that the Town Council took action to address an ongoing budget shortfall. After several failed attempts to persuade voters to authorize a primary property tax the Town Council moved to approve an increase to the local sales tax, action that does not require voter approval.
The council voted 5-2 in August to add .3-percent to the local sales tax to bring the town’s overall sales tax rate to 9.2 percent, which includes state and county sales taxes.
It was noted by Mayor Ginny Dickey that the increase adds just 30-cents to every $100 in purchases, but is expected to increase town revenue by about $1 million per year.
The sales tax increase took effect as of Nov. 1.
Construction
Motorists found themselves dodging barricades on two major town streets this past year. On Sunridge Drive EPCOR Water began work in the spring to replace about one mile of 12-inch water main that was chronically bursting due to poor installation by the developer, according to EPCOR.
Residents in that area complained that the water company had not done an adequate job communicating with the public what the work entailed and how traffic would be impacted.
The owner of the SunRidge Canyon Golf Club also expressed concern the construction would have on the business at his club, particularly in early spring with winter visitors still present.
There were some delays related to engineering with work in progress, but the project was completed without major incident.
Another project had traffic restricted on Fountain Hills Blvd. for an extended period.
The project began early in the year to pave the shoulders on each side of the boulevard. It was discovered fairly early that utilities had provided inaccurate information as to the location and depth of some infrastructure along the shoulder.
The project was delayed while the installation was re-engineered to accommodate the utilities, some just below the surface. The new engineering required the installation of curb and gutters to handle drainage.
The result of the extra work was running out of money before both sides of the street could be completed. While the southbound side of Fountain Hills Blvd. has a wide, paved shoulder with curbs and gutters, the northbound side will need to wait until funding is available to complete the project.
Transitions
The town experienced its share of staff changeovers during the past year as retirement and new opportunities found some long-time employees departing.
To start the year law enforcement saw a change at the town with some shuffling of personnel at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Capt. Hank Brandimarte received a promotion and was transferred out of District 7. He was replaced by Capt. Larry Kratzer who has worked to address issues ranging from a deputy involved shooting and pedestrian safety concerns (see separate story).
The town’s Development Services Director Bob Rodgers moved on and was replaced on an interim basis with John Wesley, who had been working in Gilbert. Wesley later accepted the job permanently.
Finance Director Craig Rudolphy retired after a number of years with the town. David Pock was hired to fill that vacancy.
After many years as an executive assistant with the town Nancy Walter retired as executive assistant to the Mayor and Town Council and Town Manager.
Angela Espiritu moved from Community Services to replace Walter and Jamie Salentine was hired to fill Espiritu’s position with Community Services.
Also in Community Services, Recreation Manager Corey Povar moved on to another state. He was replaced with Linda Ayres who has extensive experience in recreation in Arizona.
After many years in the job Volunteer Coordinator Heather Ware retired leaving large shoes to fill, and Kim Wickland stepped in to that position late in the year.
Economic Development Director Scott Cooper also took a job out of state and he was followed soon after by Economic Development Analyst Michael Martella.
James Smith, who spent many years working in development in Chandler, took over as director, and Jodi James has stepped in to Martella’s position.
The town is heading into 2020 with a fresh and stable staff.