So often the staff at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) are asked, “What exactly goes on at Reigning Grace Ranch?”
For this reason, RGR is extending an open invitation to the community to attend its open house where visitors can come and see RGR in person. The open house will be on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a guided tour, rescue animals, a mini-horse parade, horse demonstrations and a food truck will be on-site for a refreshing meal at the Ranch.
“One of our better-kept secrets is that we're also very involved in permaculture,” RGR Pastor Bobby Brewer said. “God has actually designed nature to work for us and we're employing some of those techniques.”
For example, RGR learned that they can collect over 100,000 gallons of rainwater annually and that some tree leaves and debris provide a natural fertilizer for particular types of other trees.
“The Hohokam learned long ago that there are even particular vegetables that can thrive in an arid environment,” Brewer continued. “The best thing is to just come out and see for yourself what God is doing and how you may also want to volunteer.”
The Ranch is open 24/7 and is always looking for volunteers. Those with no experience around horses are encouraged to stop by. The staff at RGR will teach volunteers at a pace that they are comfortable with.
Reigning Grace Ranch is located at 28614 N. 172 St. in Rio Verde. RGR also provides a cowboy church service every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For more information visit azrgr.org or call 480-493-4497.