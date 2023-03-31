reigning grace ranch.jpg

So often the staff at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) are asked, “What exactly goes on at Reigning Grace Ranch?”

For this reason, RGR is extending an open invitation to the community to attend its open house where visitors can come and see RGR in person. The open house will be on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a guided tour, rescue animals, a mini-horse parade, horse demonstrations and a food truck will be on-site for a refreshing meal at the Ranch.