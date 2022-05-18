The Planning and Zoning Commission had additional discussion regarding zoning regulations to apply to medical rehab and detox facilities within the Town of Fountain Hills, and for the time being is tapping the brakes on moving forward with the project.
At its May 9 session the commission heard from a couple of people who said it may not be advisable for the Town to place regulations for such facilities within its ordinance.
State Representative John Kavanagh, a Fountain Hills resident, told the commission that unlike sober living facilities, the state does not preempt cities and towns from setting limits for rehab or detox treatment facilities.
“If (the Town) decides to zone, they should enact strict regulations to protect residents,” Kavanagh told The Times in a later phone conversation. “Maybe not do anything if no one has asked. You can’t bury a use like this in this town. Fountain Hills is a poor fit for such a facility.
“My position is, if no one is looking for it, don’t zone for it.”
Jane Bell, who has also been at the forefront of the sober living discussions, said she believes there needs to be a lot more discussion on the issue and the public should be involved more.
Commission Chairman Peter Gray was interested in the implications of not addressing it in the Zoning Ordinance.
Development Services Director John Wesley said it would be an administrative decision. Staff would determine the most appropriate zoning, likely C-2 or C-3, and look for an appropriate location. There would not necessarily be any commission or council review of such a project.
Wesley had prepared some exhibit maps to indicate spacing from the C-2 and C-3 zoning districts in town. He said even 300 feet from residential zoning severely restricts the available locations. Possibly in the Shea corridor near the Target shopping center, or in the vicinity of the Safeway plaza at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards.
Commissioner Rick Watts indicated he would like to see a restriction of half a mile from residential properties (2,640 feet).
“I would like to see some constraints for peace of mind,” Gray said. “I want a public input process, but I don’t favor pressing this.”
It was tentatively suggested that a public forum, similar to one used for the sober living discussion, be held in October.