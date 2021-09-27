It’s time to make a positive difference in the community by helping neighbors in need of assistance.
Fountain Hills is a community of volunteers, and never more so than during the 13th Annual Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 23. It is a morning where residents are invited to help the most vulnerable in the community by providing volunteer work service for four hours, at designated outdoor and exterior projects. The town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show neighbors that “Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.”
For more than two decades, USA Today and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, joined together to host the nationwide Make a Difference Day, the largest day of community service in the country.
For the past 12 years, Fountain Hills has celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, connecting volunteers with opportunities to serve others by providing assistance to those residents who are in need of some support in their own community.
Work projects include raking and cleaning up landscaping debris, building exterior wheelchair ramps, minor exterior home repairs, exterior fence painting, weed control and more.
Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy Scouts to active seniors who are able to provide their help. All interested individuals are encouraged to participate and register. Those who would like to volunteer for Make a Difference can do so at the town website, fh.az.gov/madd. Volunteer registration deadline is Oct. 15.
Organizers say this is a great opportunity to strengthen ties in the community as well as address existing needs. To participate in this year’s Make a Difference Day contact Kim Wickland, Town volunteer coordinator, at 480-816-5108 or kwickland@fh.az.gov.