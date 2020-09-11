On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 24, more than 300 Fountain Hills volunteers will provide landscape debris removal, weed control, minor exterior home repairs, exterior wheelchair ramp building and exterior fence painting for some of the most vulnerable local residents.
Serving residents who need special care and support because of age or disabilities, financial hardship or other issues that leave them susceptible to harm is what the 12th Annual Make a Difference Day is all about.
Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland is seeking help to reach out and identify those residents in need-residents who will want assistance on Make a Difference Day.
“There may be someone at church, school, or in the neighborhood who would benefit from the time and services given by our volunteers,” Wickland said. “[We] invite them to participate.”
There are no fees involved. Anyone who would like to be a recipient on MADD, please contact Kim Wickland, Town Volunteer Coordinator at 480-516-5108 or kwickland@fh.az.gov. Resident Work Project submissions are due no later than Sept. 16.
Volunteer registration is available at fh.az.gov/madd.