The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center, in partnership with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, is planning its “Fantastic Foragers” experience for this Wednesday, April 20, and next Friday, April 29. These activities start at Lost Dog Wash Trail, 12601 N. 124th Steet in Scottsdale, and are set to begin at 7:30 a.m.
Stewards from the Conservancy will lead hikers on a two- to two-and-a-half-hour experience to demonstrate ways in which ancient peoples survived in the desert. Following the hike, participants will caravan to the River of Time Museum and Exploration Center in Fountain Hills to further enhance details on Native peoples who lived in the Sonoran Desert thousands of years ago. River of Time docents will bring to life the rest of the story, providing details about how people lived and thrived in the desert.
Following the museum tour, participants will enjoy a catered lunch and drinks on the River of Time Museum patio, giving everyone a chance to visit with the tour guides and each other. Additionally, the Riverbanks Gift Shop will be open, and guests will receive a 15% discount on purchases. The shop features books, toys, jewelry and other Native pieces.
“We want this immersive experience to be something residents and visitors alike will remember and be able to tell their friends and families about this fascinating part of our history,” said Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss. “The Sonoran Desert is filled with stories about people, flora and fauna and it is all here in our backyard. We invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to spend some time in the desert, then enjoy a follow up museum tour in the newly-renovated River of Time.”
The museum underwent extensive remodeling when it was closed due to the pandemic. New exhibits are featured, along with familiar, yet refurbished displays.
“We are so proud of our new look,” Koss said. “This is a chance for people to come in and experience all that is part of the Lower Verde River Valley’s history and its future. Plus, we are so glad to partner with the Conservancy to really bring this area to life.”
The cost for the experience, expected to last about five hours, is $75 per person or $65 for museum members. To register, visit riveroftime.museum. Reservation deadline is Monday, April 18.