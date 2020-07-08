After completing nearly 19 years of service to the Town of Fountain Hills, Facilities Supervisor Raymond Rees officially retired on July 2, 2020.
Prior to working for the Town of Fountain Hills, Rees worked in highly technical jobs that made him uniquely qualified when he was tapped to work for Fountain Hills. Earlier in his career, Rees served in the US Army where he was a squad leader and track commander in the infantry. While serving in this capacity, he was responsible for the maintenance of armored personnel carriers and jeeps in addition to squad leadership.
When he left the Army, Rees worked in technical roles providing logistical support for the aeronautics division of The Boeing Company in Seattle, Wash.
Rees was hired by the Town of Fountain Hills in September of 2001 as the operations supervisor in the Community Center. After about three years in this position, he moved into the role of code enforcement officer and was promoted to senior code enforcement officer three years later.
After Code Enforcement, Rees moved into the role of environmental planner in November of 2008. The Great Recession necessitated many changes in all Town departments, and Rees’ flexibility and diverse work experience made him the right fit for the newly created position of facilities/environmental supervisor in February of 2012. This is the position he held up until his retirement.
“Raymond has been a key employee in the organization for a number of years and will be missed,” said Town Manager Grady Miller. “Raymond’s knowledge of HVAC and control systems has been instrumental in many of our replacement and upgrade decisions for the Town Hall and Community Center. He’s our resident expert and will be leaving behind a huge void to fill.”
Rees’ retirement plans include living seasonally in Fountain Hills and Washington so he can spend more time with his children and grandchildren.