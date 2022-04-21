Fountain Hills voters will be making selections for candidates for a number of local, state and federal offices in the upcoming year.
Redistricting following the 2020 Census moved boundaries in some of the state legislative districts for the coming election.
Fountain Hills is now part of Arizona Legislative District 3.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh is seeking to return to the Arizona State Senate after serving in the House of Representatives over the past two sessions.
Kavanagh, a Republican, has a long-time tenure in the State Legislature. After serving initially in the House he was elected to the Senate. Prior to election to the legislature, Kavanagh served on the Fountain Hills Town Council. He is retired from careers in law enforcement and education.
His website is electkavanagh.com.
Kavanagh will have a challenger in the Republican primary in August with Jan Dubauskas on the ballot.
Dubauskas is an attorney described as a conservative and considered a national expert in healthcare issues. She is running on a campaign calling for “smart, small government.” Key issues for her include strong borders, jobs and the economy, healthcare and education. Her campaign website is janforaz.com.
A lone Democrat in the race for Arizona Senate for District 3 is Thomas Dugger. Dugger is a retired business owner who specializes in in information technology. He said he can bring understanding of how voting systems work. He believes education helps in business attraction and said he can help address the finances of funding education programs. His campaign website is thomasduggarforsenate.com.
Incumbent Republican Joseph Chaplik is seeking reelection to his seat in the Arizona House in now District 3. Chaplik has worked in telecommunications and commercial real estate. His objectives in the legislature are to keep taxes low, a strong economy, limited government and an end to illegal immigration.
His website is josephchaplik.com.
Also running for the District 3 House seat is Republican Ernest Anderson. He is a retired law enforcement officer. His goals in the legislature are education, healthcare, law enforcement, veterans, infrastructure, water issues, jobs and a safe, secure border.
Anderson’s contact is ErnestAndersonforAZ@gmail.com.
Nicole Cantelme is another Republican in the race for House in District 3. She is an attorney with an education background. Her legislative objectives include secure elections, border security, Second Amendment rights, taxpayer protection and quality schools. Learn more at votenicolecantelme.com.
Another attorney in the race is Republican Alexander Kolodin. He is the founder of Kolodin Law Group. The issues of concern for him are free and fair elections, secure borders, constitutional freedoms, Second Amendment, free speech. He is pro-life, wants lower taxes, quality education and water security.
Learn more at alexforaz.com.
The final Republican candidate seeking one of the District 3 seats in the Arizona House is Darin Mitchell.
Mitchell is a small business owner with a background in construction and homebuilding. His legislative priorities include border security, economic growth, educational freedom, back the blue, election integrity and Second Amendment rights.
Mitchell’s website is darinforaz.com.
There are no Democrats seeking a seat in the House from District 3.
Following redistricting Fountain Hills is now in Congressional District 1 for the U.S. House of Representatives. Fountain Hills resident and incumbent Congressman David Schweikert is seeking re-election to the seat. The Republican has two challengers from his own party in the primary. Schweikert has served four terms in the United States Congress, holding seats on the Ways and Means Committee and the Financial Services Committee. He describes himself as a champion of free enterprise who is committed to protecting taxpayers, promoting job creation, economic growth and prosperity. He is a budget hawk and is continuously fighting for solutions to curb federal spending and reduce American debt. His website is davidschweikert.com.
Josh Barnett is another Republican seeking the District 1 seat. Barnett says he is not a career politician. His personal agenda is not a lifelong career in politics paid by the taxpayers. Barnett decided to run for a seat in Congress because he feels it is “his patriotic duty and moral obligation to stop the political and ideological heresy that is slowly unraveling the very fabric of our society.” Barnettforarizona.com is he website.
Elijah Norton is the third Republican candidate running for the congressional seat. He said being in business in the greater Phoenix area has given him a unique perspective on how federal policy, overreaching tax policy and regulations directly affect the economy and everyday lives of Valley citizens. He said he is intent to fight to extend the job-creating Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), conservative health insurance reform, and plans on supporting tough policy against the rising threat of China. To read more about Norton visit nortonforarizona.com.
There are also three Democrats seeking the House seat for District 1.
Jevin Hodge helps businesses, non-profits and governments solve their most pressing issues such as dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic or expanding access to high-quality public education. Born in Tempe, Hodge has seen firsthand how government can help those who need it the most. He leads organizations like the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center, the longest-running Head Start in Arizona. Learn more at jevinhodge.com.
Adam Metzendorf is the former Director of Membership Experience for the Phoenix Suns. He said he built a values-driven culture to retain staff and engaged fans across the political divide. A proud Arizonan, Metzendorf says he is running for Congress to bring people together through shared values and create opportunity for Arizona’s families. Metzendorf graduated from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and built a career in professional sports management. His website is metzendorfforcongress.com.
Ginger Sykes Torres is a Democrat running “to offer common sense and integrity to CD1.” As a native Arizonan, a wife, mother of three, and a small business owner, she says she knows what it’s like to live in the district we call home. Torres says “it’s time to end the logjam in Congress and get common-sense legislation passed that will benefit small businesses and grow the economy.” She said she will seek every opportunity to ensure substantial investment in the needs of Arizona. With a track record of working with Republicans and Democrats on key issues, Torres said she is about building coalitions, not burning bridges. Her website is gingerforarizona.com.
The upcoming election also has candidates for statewide races including U.S. senator, governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer. The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has more information on candidates at azsos.gov.