The always popular Town of Fountain Hills Residential Electronics Recycling Event will be Saturday, April 23, in the Community Center parking lot, located at 13001 N. La Montana Dr., from 8 a.m. to noon.
Recyclable materials include a wide range of e-waste such as, computers, computer monitors, copiers, faxes, telecommunication equipment, medical equipment (no bio-waste), video recorders, cameras, cable TV boxes and a variety of other electronic equipment. No lightbulbs will be accepted.
For a complete list of accepted items go to fountainhillsaz.gov/Electronics-Recycling-Events.