In a packed room of business owners, Chamber members and guests, Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy LaVoie offered a State of the Chamber address and welcomed recently elected Arizona State Attorney General Kris Mayes to the event. In her address last Thursday, June 15, LaVoie provided an overview of the Chamber’s achievements over the past year, introduced new Chamber board members and reiterated the Chamber’s support in the local business community.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a chamber of commerce quite this well attended,” Mayes said. “As evidenced by this gathering, we are a fast-growing, prospering state and that is fantastic.”