The local Return to Recess program has earned recognition from the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association, recently named an “Outstanding Youth Recreation Program in Arizona.”
The Town of Fountain Hills has a population of roughly 25,000 residents but collects no property taxes. This has created a challenge for the recreation department because there is a population in need of programs but limited resources to grow and expand these services for the residents.
The Town does not have a recreation center, gymnasium, or pool. There are no rec leaders or part-time staff to supervise programs after traditional work hours. Because of this, the challenge to provide consistent programs is never-ending. The challenge became even more difficult in this last year due to the pandemic. One demographic in particular that has suffered is local youth.
“In an effort to combat these challenges and get our youth back to socializing and playing safely outdoors, Return to Recess was born,” Recreation Coordinator Kade Nelson said. “Return to Recess is a weekly after-school sports program for youth ages 8-14 that cycles through seven different sports in our parks each season and concludes with a repeated ‘Children’s Choice’ activity and a pizza party.
“Because we have limited staff and ability to teach each sport adequately, we called in the experts to help run this program. Staff contacted all of the non-profit sport organizations and clubs in town to asked if they would be willing to plan and execute a free 90-minute clinic for their sport or expertise. In exchange for doing their clinics for free, the Town recognized them as partners in the program, included their logos in marketing, and provided them the opportunity to share their own programs with the participants. Staff was also able to get a volunteer to help out as a general supervisor of the program while the clubs came in and held their clinics. This offered consistency for the participants and freedom for Town staff to step away from the program when needed.”
Return to Recess has become popular because it provides participants an opportunity to develop social skills, play outside and combats the burnout that many young people experience when learning new sports in a traditional format. Many times, parents approach Town staff and volunteers and express gratitude for letting their child experience a variety of sports and activities throughout the program so they could choose their favorites to pursue.
Some of the organizations the Town partnered with in running Return to Recess are the Disc Golf Club, Fountain Hills Little League, Fountain Hills Soccer Club, Brilliant Victory Skateboards, Fountain Hills High School Sand Volleyball Team, and the Pickleball Club. All of these organizations have benefited from the increased exposure to their programs and residents have better understood what activities are available to them even if it isn’t a Town specific program. This has led to great relationships being built throughout the town and has even created new opportunities for youth clinics and instructors for other Town programs, according to organizers.
“This program has acted as a bridge for us to stay connected with our community during the pandemic in ways that extended far beyond virtual offerings,” Nelson said.