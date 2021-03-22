“Return to Recess” by joining the Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department for an eight-week program focused on getting kids outside to play.
The Fountain Hills Recreation Department has partnered with multiple community groups to bring youth ages 8-14 a program that teaches them new sports, one week at a time. As part of the program, participants will skateboard, play soccer, disc golf, baseball, basketball, football and more.
Meetings will be Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from March 23 through May 11.
Each participant will receive a Return to Recess T-shirt and the program will conclude with a pizza party.
Partners include The Fountain Hills Soccer Club, Fountain Hills Disc Golf Club, Fountain Hills Little League, Brilliant Victory Skateboards and other community members.
The town will not provide transportation. This program is COVID conscience and each child must wear a mask to the program. Participants will only be permitted to remove their masks during certain activities.
Register at fh.az.gov/recreation.